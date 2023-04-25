Obituaries » Wilma F. Buckler

Burial Date: May 1, 2023

Wilma Fay Buckler, 81, of Taylor Mill, KY passed away April 25, 2023. Wilma was born on April 17, 1942, in Covington, Kentucky, a daughter of the late William and Flossie Klette. Wilma has been employed at Walmart for 28 years; currently working at the Fort Wright, Kentucky store in the electronics department. She enjoyed spending time with her family and dear friends, who will deeply miss her. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Donald Buckler; son, Robert Buckler; grandchildren, William Anthony Buckler and Zach Buckler; great-grandchildren, Kia and Cruze. A visitation will be held Monday, May 1, 2023, at Floral Hills Funeral Home, from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 PM. Burial will be held at a later date in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Floral Hills is honored to serve Wilma’s family.