Willie R. Francis

Burial Date: November 29, 2021

Willie Ray Francis, 46, formerly of Florence, Kentucky, lost the fight with cancer at his home in Brookville, Indiana with his brother and sister-in-law by his side. He worked for Bluegrass meats. He liked bluegrass music, watching sports, and going fishing. He was a son of the late Robert Lee Francis and Helen (nee: Begley) Francis. Willie is survived by his daughter, Taylor Rae Bellau (of Newport, KY); Brother, Robert Leon (Judy) Francis (of Brookville, IN); many Nieces and Nephews, Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. A memorial visitation will be held from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm with a Memorial Service to follow at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave. Bellevue, KY 41073. Interment will follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the donor’s choice.