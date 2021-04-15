Obituaries » Willie L. Ferrell

Willie Lee Ferrell, 86, of Hebron passed away Thursday afternoon, April 15, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Florence.

Willie was born on May 16, 1934 in Grant County, Kentucky to Willie and Margaret (Smith) Ferrell. He proudly served his country for 20 years in the United States Air Force and during Vietnam. Upon his military retirement, Willie worked for TANK of Northern Kentucky as an engine mechanic.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Louise Lapradd, Gene Ferrell, Russell Ferrell and Tommy Ferrell.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 66 years, Velma (Souder) Ferrell; sons, Donald Eugene Ferrell and Randall Lee (Mona) Ferrell; grandchildren, William Lee (Autumne) Ferrell, Erika Ferrell, Carrie Dessert and Amber Gunter; great grandchildren, Carter Donald Ferrell, Hannah Snodgrass, Connor Snodgrass, Tannan Snodgrass, Austin Daugherty, Hailey Mills, Emmitt Mills; and brother-in-law, Donald Souder.

Visitation is from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Hebron. Graveside services and interment will be held privately in Williamstown Cemetery, Williamstown, Kentucky.