Obituaries » William T. Roberts

William Thomas Roberts, age 61, passed away at home on Saturday May 1, 2021 at approximately 2:50 pm from a heart attack. Tom was born on February 15, 1960 to William “Bill” and Margareete “Midge” Roberts, nee Teague. He was a former member of the ROTC and worked as an EMT-A for approximately 35 years, the last 10 years at Ohio Ambulance. Tom had a passion for collector items, enjoyed riding in helicopters and was an enthusiast of the military. He is preceded in death by both of his parents Bill and Midge Roberts. Tom is survived by his sons, Rob (Carrie) Roberts and Doug (Becky) Roberts; his grandchildren, Madison Roberts, Jesse Roberts, Dylan Roberts and Chloe Roberts; his sister, Tammy Roberts (Romana Randolph); his aunts, Tina Summers, Billie (Bill) Houston, Pam Blanton; his uncle, Jim (Amiee) Teague; his mother-in-law, Nancy Collins; his nephew, Jesse Murphy; his nieces, Kristi (Shawn) Hill, Amy (Shane) Kilgore, Melissa Houston (Tyler Leger); an many great nieces and nephews. Tom had a big heart and would go to great lengths to help others. Tom was a great father, family man and friend that anyone could ask for. He will be deeply missed and we find solace in knowing he is with his mother now and will be watching and guiding us. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home in Bellevue, Kentucky is handling his cremation. In lieu of a service, we will be having a Celebration of Life in remembrance of the joy he brought to all of us at a later date.