Burial Date: June 12, 2021 St. Timothy 10272 US Hwy 42 Union, KY 41091 June 12, 1:30 p.m.

William T. Longshore, 88, of Florence, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Madonna Manor. He was a Navy Veteran and served his country during the Korean War. He had the opportunity to go on the Honor Flight with his son, Richard. He was a retired a printer with Hennegan Printing Company. He loved being with his family, especially attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. He was the son of the late Richard and Alberta (Bennington) Longshore. He is survived by his wife, Beverly (Wiggins) Longshore; sons, Richard (Amy) and Matt (Christie) Longshore; grandsons, Alex (Angel), Ben (Emilee), Colin Longshore, Anthony and Nathan Zimmerman; great grandson, Nash Longshore. Visitation 12:30 to 1:30 pm on Saturday, June 12 at St. Timothy Church, Union, KY with Mass following at 1:30 pm. Burial in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Bellevue Vets, 24 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, KY 41073.