Obituaries » William T. Eldridge, Jr.

Burial Date: October 12, 2021 First Church of Christ 6080 Camp Ernst Rd. Burlington, KY 41005 Oct. 12, 1 p.m.

William “Bill” Kent Thomas Eldridge Jr., 59, of Hebron, KY, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas, KY. Bill was born on August 24, 1962 in Harlan, KY to the parents of William Kent Thomas Eldridge, Sr. and Sue (Caldwell) Eldridge. Bill’s family moved to Corbin, KY in 1977, where he attended high school and met the love of his life, Denise (Harlow) Eldridge. They married on June 6, 1981, eventually moving to the Northern Kentucky-area. Bill attended the University of Cincinnati, where he studied Accounting and Finance. They were blessed with two children: Aaron and Lauren.

Bill long-worked in the automotive industry, most recently as an F&I Manager for Holman Motors, Inc in Batavia, OH. Bill attended First Church of Christ in Burlington with his family. Among his passions were a love of golf, any Cincinnati sports team, the University of Kentucky Wildcats and each college sports program his son-in-law, Ryan, coached for. As a couple, Bill loved traveling with his wife, whenever they could get away. But most important to Bill, was the genuine and deep love he had for his family. Bill was known for being his family’s biggest supporter and encourager, always guiding them through life’s moments, big and small. His most recent blessings came last year when he became a grandfather to Mila and William “Will”. Lovingly referred to as, Pops, Bill was a shining example of a grandfather and watching him with his grandbabies could only be described as magical.

Welcoming him with loving arms from above are his father, Kent Eldridge, his grandparents, John & Orpha Eldridge and Frank & Ruby Caldwell, his father-in-law, Kenneth Harlow and his parents-in-law, Ralph & Dee Ginn

His memory will be held tightly in the hearts of his surviving loved ones; his loving wife of 40 years, Denise Eldridge; his children, Aaron (Kylie Poole) Eldridge and Lauren (Ryan) Gent; his grandchildren, Mila Eldridge and William Gent; his mother, Sue Eldridge; brother, Gary Eldridge; sister-in-law, Dede (Steve) Noggle; nieces, Kylie and Olivia Noggle; nephew, Grady Noggle and a host of extended family and friends. Bill will be missed dearly by those whose lives were touched by him.

Visitation for Bill will be Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 11:00AM-1:00PM at First Church of Christ in Burlington, KY. Funeral service will start at 1:00PM. Interment to follow at Burlington Cemetery. A gathering will be held to celebrate Bill’s life at Traditions Golf Club, starting at 3:30PM.

Memorial contributions to: Charity of Donor’s choice