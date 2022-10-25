Obituaries » William T. Bruegge

Burial Date: November 3, 2022 St. Henry Church 3813 Dixie Highway Elsmere, KY 41018 Nov. 3, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 75 times















William T. “Bill” Bruegge, 59, of Elsmere, passed away at his residence, Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

He was a United States Marine Veteran, a member of St. Henry Catholic Church and an airline mechanic with Endeavor Airlines at the Greater Cincinnati International Airport. Bill enjoyed cars, Harley Davidson motorcycles and was very involved with school when his son was in school years ago.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Dorothy Arens Bruegge, and sister, Susan M. Bruegge.

Survivors include his former wife, Lynne Mullins; son, Matthew Bruegge; brother, James (Barb) Bruegge; sisters, Mary B. (Ken) Smith, Martha A. Luken, and Cecelia Jane (Gary) Vogelpohl; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022 at St. Henry Catholic Church in Elsmere with a visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass, Thursday, at the church. Interment, with military honors, at St. John Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, KY. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Erlanger is serving the family.