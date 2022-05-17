Obituaries » William S. Hightchew

William “Bill” Sanford Hightchew, 81, of Warsaw, KY, passed away at home surrounded by his beloved family on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The son of the late Bessie {O’Rourke} and William Charles Hightchew, Bill was born in Dayton, KY on March 13, 1941.

Bill married the love of his life, Cheryl Ann {Heideman} on October 27, 1984.

Bill was a Tour Bus Driver and Truck Driver for many years. In his spare time, you could find Bill bowling, golfing, and fishing.

Those to carry on Bill’s legacy are his loving wife of 36 years, Cheryl Hightchew; children Shawna Davenport, William Hightchew Jr, Robert “Bob” Charles Hightchew, and Bruce Wayne Hightchew; 9 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Bill’s family will be holding a celebration of life at 1:00 PM on May 29, 2022 at South Fork Christian Church, 14896 S Fork Church Rd, Verona, KY 41092.