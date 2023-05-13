Obituaries » William Rocke

William “Bill” Warren Rocke, 69, of Dry Ridge, KY passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at his home. He was born May 1, 1954 in Lexington, KY to the late James and Jean Rocke. He loved the Kentucky Derby as he was born on Derby Day , the horse that won that year was named Determine, which held true to Bill’s nature . His favorite horse was Secretariat. Bill worked the parts counter for Whayne Supply for 45 years. He enjoyed turkey hunting, fishing, and working on his farm. Bill was an avid Bengals fan and he was one of their original season ticket holders. He also loved U.K. Wildcats Basketball. Bill was a loving husband, father and grandfather and his memory will live on in them forever. He was preceded in death by his parents: James and Jean, his brother, Michael Rocke, and his sister, Delia Rainwater. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Jill Rocke, his beloved children: James Rocke and Rebekah Frazier (Matt), his cherished grandchildren: Benjamin and William Frazier, his dear nephews: Mark and Brian Tebleman, his loving niece: Shelly Rocke, and several other beloved cousins and friends. Services for Bill will be handled in private at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Lloyd High School Alumni Association at 450 Bartlett Ave, Erlanger, KY 41018.