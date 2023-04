Obituaries » William R. Groh

William R. Groh, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the age of 72 years old. Bill is survived by his spouse, Dian Groh; children, Denise (Shane) Stamper, Sherri (Angel) Hernandez and Bill (Jennifer) Groh II; grandchildren, Morgan, Madison, Melinda, Courtney and Cody; great-grandchildren, Luxley and Hawkson; sister, Alma Jean Groh. Bill was a navy veteran of the Vietnam War. No services are scheduled.