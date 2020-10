Obituaries » William R. Dwyer

William R. ”Bill” Dwyer, 66 of Newport, KY passed away at his home on October 29, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Orabelle Dwyer. Bill is survived by his brother Dave Dwyer, sisters Lynda Marcum and Margaret (Dave Davis) Smith, niece Mysti Marcum and nephew Michael Smith. Bill will be inurned at Evergreen Cemetery. Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport serving the family.