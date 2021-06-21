Obituaries » William R. Dorgan, Sr.

Burial Date: June 26, 2021 Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home - Newport 835 York St. Newport, KY 41071 June 26, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 71 times















William R. Dorgan, Sr. (Butch), 77, of Florence, passed away on Monday, June 21,2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Center in Edgewood. He was a retired Machinist with Duro Paper Bag. Butch was preceded in death by wife, Patricia M. Dunaway Dorgan and is survived by son, William (Butch) R (Tanya) Dorgan Jr., daughter Mary (Keith) Howell, grandson, Noah M. Dorgan; granddaughters, Brittany (Keith) Edmondson, Ashlee Oswald; sister Sharon (Bob) Kinser, brother William (Buddy) R. Dorgan Jr.

Butch was the son of William R. Dorgan and Lavern Bailey Dorgan. He was raised in Newport Ky and attended Corpus Christi School. While attending Corpus Christi, he enjoyed serving Mass at Corpus Christi Church. He was a volunteer of the CYO and upon graduating NHS in 1961, he joined the United States Air Force from 1962-1968. During his time of joining the service, Butch returned home after Basic Training to marry the love of his life, Pat. After returning home in 1968 Butch began working in Ministry with his wife’s uncle, Leonard Smith. Together they served the people of Appalachia Kentucky. Butch was an ordained minister upon his death and served in Evangelism throughout Kentucky and bordering states.

Butch’s life was dedicated to his family and to the Lord Jesus Christ.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 9:30 – 11:00 am at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 835 York Street, Newport, Kentucky followed with the funeral service at 11:00 am. Burial in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, Kentucky.