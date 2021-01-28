Obituaries » William Pelle

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: February 3, 2021 St. Philip Church 1404 Mary Ingles Hwy Melbourne, KY 41059 Feb. 3, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 32 times















William “Bill” Pelle, age 81, of Melbourne, KY passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021 surrounded by family. Bill was born on February 27, 1939 in Melbourne, KY. Bill was a proud Navy veteran of the Cold War, entering active duty on November 30, 1957. He served in the U.S.S. Roberts DE-749 and in the U.S.S. Sierra AD-18. He was discharged from active duty on December 16, 1959, then served in the Navy Reserves until November 12, 1962. Bill was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Philip Roman Catholic Church in Melbourne, KY. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, John Arthur “Art” Pelle and Florence Ann (nee Torline) Pelle; two sisters, Rose Ann (the late Harry) Prodoehl and Mary Jean (Robert) Northcutt; three brothers, Arthur “Artie” (the late Nina), John “Jack” (the late Edith and the late Georgia), and Raymond Pelle. He is survived by three sisters, Ruth (the late Charles) Schalk, Catherine (David) Bertram, and Sandra (Leroy) Twehues; brother, Thomas (Clara) Pelle; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Out of precaution, due to covid-19, a Visitation for family only will be held at St. Philip Catholic Church, Melbourne, KY on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with Mass of Christian Burial immediately following. Interment will follow in Alexandria Cemetery, Alexandria, KY. Arrangements entrusted to Alexandria Funeral Home.