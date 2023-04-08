Obituaries » William N. McMillen

Burial Date: April 13, 2023 St. Ann's Catholic Church 1274 Parkway Ave. West Covington, KY 41011 April 13, 10 - 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 120 times















William N. McMillen Jr., age 66, passed away on April 8, 2023.

Bill was, first and foremost, a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army for seventeen years, reaching the rank of Major. His driven goal upon entering the service was to become an aviator, which he did in 1983, going on to pilot Hueys, Blackhawks, and his absolute favorite, the CH-47 Chinook.

Even more important to him than his military service, was his fierce devotion to the Catholic faith. He was a member of St. Ann’s Parish, served as a Eucharistic minister, taught C.C.D classes, and was an active member of the Knights of Columbus Ft. Kehoe Council.

Anyone who knew Bill would describe him as kind, compassionate, and always willing to help whoever needed it. Inspired by a mix of his faith and military service, Bill always strove to be his brothers’ (or sisters’) keeper, and would go out of his way to serve people with an open heart.

Bill’s most enduring legacy is the loving family that remains to carry on his memory. His loving wife of 42 years Pam (Thompson) McMillen. His children, Nicholas (Stacy) McMillen. Kellie (Matt) Short, and Michael (Megan) McMillen. His grandchildren, Miles, Rory, Rowan, Emilia and Mason. His siblings, Anna, Jeannette, Ruth, John, Dan, Patty, and Michelle. There are many, many more family members, too numerous to name, who loved Bill dearly and will cherish the time they had with him.

For those who wish and are able to attend, Bill’s visitation will be held on Wednesday April 12 from 6PM to 8PM at Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens: 5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd, Covington, KY. His funeral mass will be held on Thursday April 13 at 10 AM at his home parish of St. Ann Roman Catholic Church: 1274 Parkway Ave, Covington, KY, with burial to follow at Floral Hills Cemetery.

Bill’s last few years were a struggle as he battled Alzheimer’s disease. In lieu of flowers, we’d ask that you please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association® (alz.org), to continue funding to find a cure to this disease.