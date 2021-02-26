Obituaries » William M. Young

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: March 8, 2021 First Baptist Church of Walton 47 South Main Street Walton, KY March 8, 12 p.m.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel William M. Young, age 83, of Union, KY, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood. Bill was a graduate of Penn State University and retired from the United States Air Force after serving his country for over 23 years. He enjoyed all things aviation, including air shows and model planes. Bill also enjoyed reading, camping, hiking, and spending time with his family. His parents, Marvin and Vivian Moore Young preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife (of 55 years), Carol Steentofte Young; daughters, Jennifer Haddock (Bryan) and Rebecca Young; siblings, James Young and Terry Young; and grandchildren, U.S. Army Captain Kyle Haddock (Briann) and Lauren Haddock (Daniel Choi). Visitation will be Monday, March 8, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon with the funeral service immediately following at noon at First Baptist Church, 47 South Main St., Walton, KY 41094. To live stream the service go to www.fbc.org. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, face masks are required, social distancing is encouraged, and 50 % capacity will be limited at the church. Interment will be at 2 p.m. at Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati, OH.