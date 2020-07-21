Obituaries » William M. Rice

Services will be held privately for the family only.

William “Bill” Meredith Rice, age 70, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Bill was born on January 14, 1950 in Covington, KY. He was preceded in death by his mother, Vivian (Works) Rice and father, Joseph Michael Rice. He loved in Covington, KY most of his life and loved collecting antiques and old coins. He was a loving son and physically took care of all of his mother’s needs when she could not take care of herself. Bill graduated from Boone County High School in Florence, KY and worked over 25 years at Domino’s Distribution Center where he won a myriad of awards for his personal accomplishments. Surviving family includes brothers, Ron (Ginger) Rice and Gary (Patricia) Rice; nephews, David Rice and Dan Rice; nieces, Debbie Thaman and Valerie Whisnant. Services will be held privately for the family only.