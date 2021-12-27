Obituaries » William M. Hartman

Burial Date: January 4, 2022 Evergreen Cemetery 25 Alexandria Pike Southgate, KY 41071 Jan. 4, 10 a.m.

William Martin Hartman, Jr. 66, of Southgate, passed away on Monday, December 27th at his residence. He was a retired Quality Control Technician with various companies, including Lear Precision, Cincinnati. William was preceded in death by his parents, William & Margaret Hartman and brother, Kenneth Hartman. He is survived by his sister, Theresa ( Dr.William) Hutchins; brother, Richard (Susan) Hartman, 3 nieces & 3 nephews. A Committal Service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, January 4th at Evergreen Cemetery Chapel, Southgate, Ky with Interment to follow. Memorials are suggested to the NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness) NKY, 1002 Monmouth St., Newport, KY 41071. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.