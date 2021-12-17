Obituaries » William M. Caldwell

William “Bill” Malcolm Caldwell, 79, of Florence, KY, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021 at the VA Hospital in Cincinnati, OH surrounded by his family. Bill retired from Delta Airlines after 28 years of service, where he held multiple positions. He also was a US Army veteran, a Freemason, and in his free time, Bill enjoyed coin and stamp collecting, fishing, hunting, bird watching , and going to the casino.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Alva “Mac” and Mary Ruth Caldwell.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 50 years, Bettie Caldwell; and his children, Tammy Monger and Steven Caldwell.

Bill also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Steffanie (Brandon) Pieschel and Justin Monger; and his great-grandson, Cason Pieschel.

A graveside service for Bill will take place with immediate family at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North.

Memorial contributions to: Charity of donor’s choice.