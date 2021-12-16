Obituaries » William L. Smith

William Linden Smith, veteran and retiree of the Cincinnati Bell Telephone Company, died Thursday, December 16, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Florence, KY. He was 77 years old. William was born in Cincinnati, OH to William and Agnes Smith. He graduated from Boone County High School in 1964 where he played football. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps., serving in combat during the Vietnam War. He spent most of his adult life working for the Cincinnati Bell Telephone Company where he was a lineman and serviceman. William was an avid fan of the University of Kentucky Wildcats and never missed a football or basketball game on TV. He enjoyed growing his own vegetable garden, DIY home projects, reading, listening to bluegrass music, and telling a good story to anyone who would listen. We will miss his sense of humor and his steadfast advice. He is survived by his wife, Jackie Smith of Florence, KY, son Preston Smith of Florence, KY, daughter Aggie (Adam) Sullinger and granddaughter Lillian Sullinger all of Lexington, KY. He is also survived by his sister, Carol Smith of Florence, KY and brother Kenny (Linda) Smith of Corinth, KY. He was preceded in death by his mother Agnes (Martin) Smith and father William Smith. At his request, no service will be held.