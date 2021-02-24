Obituaries » William L. Schwarber

Burial Date: February 28, 2021 Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home - Bellevue 241 Fairfield Ave. Bellevue, KY 41073 Feb. 28, 4 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 48 times















William L. “Bill” Schwarber, 68, of Bellevue, KY passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at St Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood, KY. He was born in Dayton, KY to the late Carl R. and Margaret (Vogel) Schwarber on May 26, 1952. Bill earned his bachelor’s degree in Theater from Thomas More College. He will be remembered as a world-renowned Screen and Stage Actor, and a true character to form in both life and work. He singlehandedly saved an entire audience from the Globe Theater’s fiery demise… He was a member of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and Actor’s Equity Association. As a result of his work as a thespian, teacher, and doer of random gigs, he formed enduring friendships from coast to coast. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Carl John Schwarber. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Louise A. (Groh) Schwarber; sons Aaron Carl (Kristina Norman) Schwarber and Ian James (Tomoko Kazama) Schwarber; daughters, Aileen Victoria Schwarber and Adria Katrin (Vikram Orre) Schwarber; four grandchildren, Arabella, Deacon, Gage and Akira; sister, Ann Victoria “Tess” Schwarber; brothers, Leo (Judy) Schwarber and Joseph “Dewey” (Debbie) Schwarber; sister-in-law, Terri Schwarber; many nieces and nephews. Visitation 1:00 to 4:00 pm on Sunday, February 28 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, KY with service to follow at 4:00 pm. Guests will be required to wear masks and are expected to abide by social distancing standards. We ask you to share in Bill’s love of local theater, with all memorials to the Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati, 1127 Vine Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202.