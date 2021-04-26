Obituaries » William L. Finke

William Lawrence “Bill” Finke, 83, of Cold Spring, Kentucky, went on to be with his Lord on Monday, April 26, 2021. Bill valued hard work- he was a machinist at American Tool Works for 26 years. He also worked at Klockner and Cincinnati Gear before his retirement from International Knife and Saw.

Bill loved his country, and during 1955-1958, proudly served in the United States Army in Korea and Japan. He enjoyed the outdoors and spent much of his leisure time fishing and observing wildlife. He also loved watching sports, especially the University of Kentucky Wildcats.

Bill accepted Jesus as his Savior in 1960 and became a member of First Baptist Church of Cold Spring the same year. He was the volunteer General Sunday School Secretary for 58 years.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Catherine Finke. Also preceding him in death were his sisters, Joyce Finke and Lois Knaley, niece Karen Holland, nephew Tim Knaley, brothers-in-law Billy Maddox and Tom Knaley, and sister-in-law Betty Finke.

Recently celebrating 60 years of marriage, Bill is survived by his wife Kathy (Clos) Finke. He is also survived by his daughter, Marie (Jim) Raleigh and son Mike (Jennie) Finke. His grandchildren, Caitlin (Joshua) Keezer, Zachary Raleigh, Mason Finke, and Nolan Finke will feel his loss. His sister, Eleanor Maddox, and brother, Richard Finke also survive. Bill will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.

Services will be held at First Baptist Church, Cold Spring Kentucky. The visitation will be held on Thursday, April 29, 4-8pm. The funeral will held on Friday, April 30 at 11am. The family requests that those who wish to express sympathy please donate to The Campbell County Band of Pride, in Bill’s Memory.