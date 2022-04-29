Obituaries » William K. Barton



William Kenneth Barton beloved husband of the late Ethel Barton, loving father of Fred Prater, Walter Prater, Bobby Prater, Darlene Jacobs, Johnny Prater, Lois Dean, Susan Dean, Lynn Walsh, Angie Pangallo, Christopher Barton, Dale Prater, Jessica Combs, and the later Margaret Phillips and Daymond Prater, cherished grandfather and great-grandfather of over 100, dear brother of Carol Borgemenke, Ralph Barton, and the late Shirley McKee and Phyllis French, devoted son of the late William Barton and Catherine Bell. Services were private.