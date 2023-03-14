Obituaries » William J. Woodfin

Burial Date: March 16, 2023 A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 16th, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011.

Obituary Viewed 72 times















William James “Jim” Woodfin of Park Hills, Ky. passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at the age of 89. He was married to Bonnie Woodfin (nee: Walters) for 70 years. She recently preceded him in death by nine days. He is survived by his 5 children, daughters Donna Maloney, Diana Dotson (Daniel), Vicki Jehn (Jeff), Shirlee Schambach (Mark Chase) and son, William Woodfin (Shannon); 9 grandchildren Matt Jehn, Kim Harp-Jehn, Susan Schambach, Philip Schambach, Dayna Schambach, Aaron Dotson, Anna Maloney, J.J. Woodfin, Jackson Woodfin & 2 step-grandchildren, Christopher Dotson & Ashley Dotson; 10 great grandchildren, Thomas, James & Lola Jehn; Finley & Cambelle Harp; Mason and Walton Schambach; Sophia Dotson; Daniel & Dustin Dotson. He was born in Inman, South Carolina to Ralph and Hope Woodfin who preceded him in death. He had two sisters, Jean Voight and Geneva White who also preceded him in death. He attended high school at the Berea Foundation school in Berea, Ky. where he met his future wife, Bonnie. His degree in agriculture led him to N. Ky. for a job with the Campbell County Health Dept. as a Dairy Farm Inspector. He later changed career paths and worked as a chemical engineer for NIOSH, where he spent the remainder of his working career. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 16th, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the St. Elizabeth Hospice Care in Edgewood, Kentucky