Obituaries » William J. Vaughan

Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd Covington, KY 41015

William June “Bill” Vaughan, 84, of Crittenden, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at home. He was born December 12, 1938, in Covington, a son of the late June Vaughan and Carrie Wigglesworth Vaughan. He was the owner/operator of Bill’s Carpet and an Army veteran. He was married to Maureen Vaughan who preceded him in death September 16, 2015. He is survived by three children, Penny Brown (Jerry); Candy Parker (Nick); Billy Vaughan (Missy); eight grandchildren Kayne, Michael (Lauren), Heather (Tommy), Austin, Heidi (Anthony), Holly (Nick), Mycah, and Hunter; 9 great grandchildren Amelia, Lily, Jake, Hadley, Eloise, Jaxon, Haygen, Colton Joseph, and Magnolia. His 2 sisters Candy Sue (Ted) and Linda. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 10-1 PM. Funeral services will be held 1 PM Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Floral Hills Funeral Home, with burial at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Service will be casual, please wear UK gear or UK Blue to honor “Old Bill.”