Obituaries » William J. Sparks

Burial Date: January 9, 2022 We will be honoring Bo with a Celebration of Life on Sunday, January 9, 2022, from 1:30pm-4:00pm. The celebration will be held at the Anderson Township Heritage Center located at: 890 Eight Mile Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45255.

Obituary Viewed 19 times















William “Bo” J. Sparks, age 57, moved on from this life on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. He was born on October 30, 1964, in Cincinnati, Ohio to Bill and Barbara Sparks. Bo was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be terribly missed by his loving wife of 21 years, Janet {Miller} and his daughter, Leah. Bo is also survived by his parents; siblings, Greg (Dory) Perkins, Paige Willman, Bob (Julie) Sparks, and Carrie (Chad) Behrend; and many nieces and nephews. We will be honoring Bo with a Celebration of Life on Sunday, January 9, 2022, from 1:30pm-4:00pm. The celebration will be held at the Anderson Township Heritage Center located at: 890 Eight Mile Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45255. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.