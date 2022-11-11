Obituaries » William J. Sparks, Sr.

Burial Date: November 16, 2022 Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, KY Nov. 16, 1 p.m.

William J Sparks Sr. “Sparky”

11/25/1958 – 11/11/2022

Proceeded in death by his sons Wm Jr and Anthony Sparks,Survived by his wife of 47 years Angie and 4 grandchildren Cheyenne, Wyatt, James and Dalton and 6 great grandchildren, sisters Connie Perkins (Bill) & Debbie Patterson, sister in law Kim & John Perry along with many nieces & nephews & friends.

Bill dedicated his life to serve and protect with joining the Ft.Mitchell police department in October of 1975 as a police dispatcher at the age of 16 then just prior to his 21st birthday in he entered the Police Academy and graduated in December 1979 as a patrolman after rising to the rank of Sergeant he left the department and joined the Independence Police Department and served that department also rising to the rank of Sergeant then he moved on to Ludlow Police Department in 2001 , after several years as a Patrolman he retired but after a couple of months he decided to return to Ludlow and work in the Ludlow School District as their School Resource Officer until he retired in 2020 . He was a field training officer and mentor to many young men & women.

During his time as a Police Officer he also was employed with Kentucky Escort Services as a Funeral Escort.

His passions in life were his family , friends, playing pool watching baseball and football and of course his love for riding his motorcycle let’s not forget if you really knew him then you knew he had a great love for drinking beer and having a blast!

He was a Kentucky Colonel for the Commonwealth of Ky., Mason with the Golden Rule/ Covington Lodge #109 , a member of the KMA/KBA and a active member of the National Fraternal Order of Police Kenton County Lodge # 020 and a proud member of the NRA and a lifetime member of the Dixie Chapter of the Warthogs .

Visitation will be held on Tuesday November 15, 2022 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere. A second visitation will be held on Wednesday November 16, 2022 from 11:00am -12:45pm, with a Masonic Service at 12:45pm followed by the Funeral Service at 1:00pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, KY.