William James Shaw, 79, of, KY, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 at the Community Living Center (CLC) in Cincinnati, OH surrounded by his loving family. William was an Insurance Agent with the John Hancock Life Insurance Company prior to retiring and proudly served our country in the United States Air Force. William is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Elaine (nee: Reback) Shaw and their children, Tom (Deborah Rankin)) Shaw and Karen (Richard) Turner. He also leaves behind his loving granddaughters, Kayleigh Cox-Jones, Hannah Shaw, Allison Turner and Bianca Turner. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.