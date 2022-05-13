Obituaries » William J. Norning

Burial Date: May 18, 2022 2470 Lorraine Court Crescent Springs, KY 41017 May 18, 12 p.m.

William J. Dorning (Bill), 79, passed away peacefully May 13, 2022. He is survived by his wonderful wife Kay of 58 years, his daughters, Emily Henry (friend Ron Lucas), Valarie Brandenburg (Scott) and son John (Cara). He cherished and was deeply loved by his 8 grandchildren, Will and Hudson Henry, Caroline, Howie and Jake Brandenburg, Lily, Gracie and Lucy Dorning, and his sister Kathy Dorning. Bill worked his whole career in machining, beginning as a tool and die maker at GE. He graduated with an engineering degree from UC after 10 years of night school. He started Dorning Supply Co, May 13th, 1977, selling cutting tools and machine tools. It is of no coincidence that he died 45 years to the day of starting his successful family business he worked so hard to build. Bill was loved by all for his wonderful sense of humor and ability to make everyone feel like the most important person in the room. He lived the adage “work hard, play hard”. He loved spending time with family and friends at his home in Perry Park and on his farm hunting with his grandsons and friends. He and Kay loved their many years of travel to Cabo with their dear friends the Middendorfs and Halls. Parkinson’s slowly took his body, but his mind and wit were as sharp as ever to the end. Visitation is Wednesday, May 18th from 11:00 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm at St. Joseph Church, 2470 Lorraine Ct. Crescent Springs, KY with a celebration of life immediately following at Fort Mitchell Country Club. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to Covington Catholic High School, 1600 Dixie Hwy. Park Hills, KY 41011, American Parkinson’s Disease Association, P.O. Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306 or to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S. Loop Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017.