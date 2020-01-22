Obituaries » William J. Miller

Burial Date: January 25, 2020 2409 Dixie Highway Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 Jan. 25, 10 a.m.

William J. Miller (89) of Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice. Bill was the loving husband of Ruth Ann Miller (Schlickman) who preceded him in death in 2012. He was a loving father to Paul Miller (Cindy), Rosanne Cahill (John), Tom Miller, and Anita Long (Mark). He leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren who brought him great joy.Bill was raised at St. John’s Orphanage (now DCCH Center for Children and Families). He went on to graduate from St. Henry High School and joined the Air Force where he served in the Korean War. Bill then worked for many years in the retail music industry before returning to his roots and finishing his career at DCCH, retiring in 1992. He continued his service to DCCH as a volunteer for the remainder of his life.Bill’s Catholic faith was precious to him, and many in the community were touched by his example of living out his faith through his service to organizations including Blessed Sacrament Church, St. Elizabeth Hospital Pastoral Care, the City of Ft. Mitchell, Welcome House, St. Vincent dePaul Society, and Catholic Charities Diocese of Covington among others.Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, January 25 at 10:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, Ft. Mitchell. A reception will follow the mass in Blessed Sacrament Church undercroft. Memorial donations may be made to DCCH, 75 Orphanage Road, Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky or the Sisters of Notre Dame, 1601 Dixie Highway, Park Hills, Kentucky 41011.