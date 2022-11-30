Obituaries » William J. Mersch

Burial Date: December 5, 2022

William J. “Bill” Mersch, M.D., 94 years of age, of Union, KY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 surrounded by family. Bill was born in 1928 in Covington, KY to the late Bernard and Maria Mersch. He was the youngest of 10 children and the last surviving. He proudly served as a Captain in the United States Army Medical Corps during the Korean War. Bill went on to spend many years as a General Surgeon at Saint Elizabeth Hospital where he also served on the Board of Trustees. He was a life-long learner and specifically he enjoyed reading, educational programs, woodworking, and boating at Lake Cumberland with his family. Bill will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 70 years, Jean Hellmann Mersch; their beloved children, Bill Mersch (Sandra), Tom Mersch, Dan Mersch, Jeff Mersch, Gretchen Thompson (Mark), Heidi Gardner (Bill) and Amy Martin (Don). He is preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Becky Mersch. Bill was also the proud grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews all of whom he loved dearly. Visitation will take place on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US Hwy 42, Florence, KY 41042. from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. A private burial will take place at Mother of God Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested in Bill’s honor to: Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center or to a charity of your choice.