Burial Date: February 3, 2023

William J. Groger, 98, of Walton, KY, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 28, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. William was born January 15, 1925, in Independence, KY to the late Stanley and Gladys (nee: Richardson) Groger. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII. William was a S-SGT in the 133rd Reg. 34th Infantry Div. in Italy and was awarded the Purple Heart during his time in service along with various other Medals. William later retired as a Machinist after 30yrs with WM. Powell Valve Co. in Cincinnati, OH. He was a member of the VFW, DAV, American Legion and during his spare time he enjoyed yardwork, Cincinnati Reds, bird watching, fishing and being with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys Groger, step-son, Darrell Proffitt, step-daughter, Shirley Harding, sister, Evelyn Oliver and brother, Kenneth Groger. William is survived by his loving daughters, Karen (Tim) Beckerich, Linda (Gary) Mounts, Debby Ishmael, step-daughter, Carolyn Proffitt, son, Bill (Rita) Groger and step-son, Dale (Tina) Proffitt. He also leaves behind 19 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, Independence, KY. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at 12pm. Burial will follow funeral services at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, KY with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice.