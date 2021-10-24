Obituaries » William J. Geers, Sr.

Burial Date: October 29, 2021 St. Paul Catholic Church 7301 Dixie Highway Florence, KY 41042 Oct. 29, 10 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 77 times















William James Geers, Sr., 86 years of age, entered into rest on October 24, 2021. He was born in Covington, Kentucky to his late parents, John and Elizabeth (neé Wessels) Geers. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Edna Mae “Maisie” Geers. Left to mourn Bill’s passing is his wife, Claire Bacer – Geers; his children, Patricia Phillips (Gary), Pamela Ryan (John), William Geers, Jr. (Tracey), Elizabeth Ziegler (John), Melissa Mairose (Chris), Bernard Geers (Yolanda), and Jennifer Hermann (Joseph). He will also be missed by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bill will be remembered for his love of family. He had a passion for the outdoors, especially fishing and boating. He was a member of St. Raphael Church in Michigan and former member of St. Paul Church in Florence, Kentucky. Bill was also a Kentucky Colonel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, October 29, 2021, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 7301 Dixie Hwy, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will immediately follow at St. John Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society, 1640 Lyndon Farm Court, Suite 104, Louisville, Kentucky 40223 or the American Heart Association, 240 Whittington Parkway, Louisville, Kentucky 40222.