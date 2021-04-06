Obituaries » William I. Heck

Burial Date: April 10, 2021

William I.”Bill”Heck, 87 of Highland Heights, Kentucky passed away on April 6, 2021.

Bill was born August 28, 1933 in Ft. Thomas, KY to Maynard and Helen Scherman Heck.

He was a graduate of Newport Catholic High School. Bill was the owner and operator of Heck Dry Cleaning in Newport for 50 years. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Cold Spring, the Bishop Mulloy Council of the Knights of Columbus, and a KY Colonel. Bill loved his family and gardening.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and Brother, Tom Heck.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Donna (nee Dilling) Heck of Highland Heights, KY, Son, Bill (Mary) Heck of Alexandria, KY, Son, Bob Heck of Foster, KY, Daughter, Linda (Ford) Greene of Cincinnati, OH, Brother, Ray (Emma) Heck of Newport, KY, Sister, Dorothy (Dale) Waite of Lakeside Park, KY, sister-in-law, Mary Lou Heck of Highland Heights, KY, 7 Grandchildren, Missy, Billy, Lindsay, Samantha, Ford, Nick, and Patrick, and 8 Great Grandchildren.

Visitation will be 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, Saturday, April 10, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, Kentucky with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12:00 pm. with Rev. Robert Henderson officiating.

Burial will take place in St Joseph Cemetery, Cold Spring, Kentucky.