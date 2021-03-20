Obituaries » William Hart

Services are private.

Obituary Viewed 87 times















William “Dave” Hart, age 69, of Alexandria, KY passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Dave was born on December 29, 1951 in Portsmouth, OH, son of the late, Marjorie Hart. He grew up with a love for classic cars and Ohio State University. Dave was a well-known and beloved member of his community. He served on both Alexandria City Council and Alexandria Planning and Zoning Commission. Dave worked in several different positions throughout his life and spent many years working in the shoe manufacturing industry for multiple companies, such as U.S. Shoe and Dr. Scholl’s. He also previously worked for G.E. in Evendale, OH and later went on to have a career in insurance sales with Western & Southern Life Insurance Company. Dave was currently employed by the Campbell Co. Schools Transportation Department. The role in life Dave was most proud of was the one he held as a husband, father, and grandfather. He was so proud of his family and loved nothing more than spending time with them. He will be missed greatly by everyone that knew him. He is survived by his wife, Mary Hart (nee Bayerl); three sons: Jonathan (Angie), Andrew (Kelly), and Brian Hart; five grandchildren: Nicholas, Kyle, Christian, Jessica, and Jacob. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Alexandria Funeral Home.