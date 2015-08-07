Obituaries » William H. Murphy

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: August 16, 2015 Aspen Grove Community Church 10999 S. Licking Pike Alexandria, KY Aug. 16, 5 p.m.

Dr. William H. Murphy, 81, passed away Friday, August 7th, 2015. As a follower of Christ he was devoted to lifelong ministry serving with missions primarily in Mexico. He also enjoyed his work as a clinical psychologist, serving in various capacities with school districts in Edinburg, TX and Carrollton, KY and with the elderly in nursing homes. He was an Army Veteran serving with the 101st Airborne and Army Pentathlon Team. Survivors include daughter Leila Mae Murphy of Alexandria, Kentucky; sons Thomas Kennedy of San Francisco, CA, Timothy Murphy of Vine Grove, KY, and Edward Murphy of Ryland Heights, KY; and sister Marilyn Murphy Meardon of Providence, RI. Also surviving are 3 nieces, 1 nephew and 7 grandchildren. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, August 11th at 1pm at Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati, OH. A celebration service will be held on Sunday, August 16th at 5pm at Aspen Grove Community Church, 10999 S. Licking Pike, Alexandria, KY. Memorials may be made to: Precious Seed Ministries 1115 S Maryland Street Alton, TX 78573 Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com