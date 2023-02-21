Obituaries » William Glover

Burial Date: February 25, 2023 Community Family Church 11875 Taylor Mill Road Independence, KY Feb. 25, 11 a.m.

William “Stanley” Glover, 85, of Covington, KY, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Stanley was born on September 23, 1937, in Somerset, KY to the late Frank and Ruby (nee: Garland) Glover. Stanley worked as a Mechanic for Southern Buff Co. upon retiring. He was a lifetime member of Community Family Church in Taylor Mill, KY and during his spare time, he enjoyed yardwork, gardening, being outside and most of all raising his chickens. He was preceded in death by his daughters, Melissa Ennis and Tracy Biery, sister, Vada Young and great granddaughter, Kinley Faith Glover. Stanley is survived by his loving wife of 67yrs, Linda (nee: Sizemore) Glover and their children, Deena Glover and Lee (Carolyn) Glover. He also leaves behind his sister, Edna Bates, grandchildren, Angela Richards, Daniel Glover, Dennis Glover, Jessica Warren, Clay Ennis, Mariah Louis, Molly Biery and great grandchildren, Hayden Roberts, Samantha Glover, Ashley Glover, Ronni Glover, Logan Warren, Daven Glover, Eli Warren, Madelynn Warren, Lewie Richards, Isla Richards, Kaitlyn Richards, Camryn Ennis and Stanley Louis.