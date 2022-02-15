Obituaries » William G. Kraatz

William “Bill” Gerald Kraatz, age 73 of Florence, KY passed away on February 15, 2022. Bill was born in Niagara Falls, NY on June 3, 1948 to Gerald Kraatz and Bernetta Broecker Kraatz. Bill was a Realtor with E-Merge Realty and he was a member of Crossroads Church in Florence, KY; he was a devout Christian who loved Christ. He was an avid horseman his entire life and he never met a stranger. He was the former President of the Kentucky Dressage Association and was the Chief Steward of the Thoroughbred Makeover and he was also a level 3 FEI official. Bill was preceded in death by his Father Gerald Kraatz and is survived by his Wife of 33 years Sandra Kraatz, Daughter Bethany Kraatz, Mother Bernetta Kraatz, and Siblings Larry Kraatz, Tim Kraatz (Lucy) and Sue Martinez (Marty). The Visitation will be from 11 AM – 1 PM with the Funeral Service to follow at 1PM on Saturday, February 19 at Stith Funeral Home, 2988 Phyllis Ct., Hebron, KY 41048. Burial will follow at Hebron Lutheran Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Church, 828 Heights Boulevard, Florence, KY 41042 or the RRP Project, 3357 Hazelwood Road, Edgewater, MD 21037.