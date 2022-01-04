Obituaries » William G. Jones, Sr.

William G. Jones Jr. 78, of Burlington, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at his residence.

He was a member of Burlington Baptist Church and was formerly in the U. S. Army Reserves. William was a retired office installer with Cincinnati Bell and enjoyed motorcycling, horseback riding, snow skiing and loved the river.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Gene and Virginia Sullivan Jones Sr. and brother-in- law, Irv Etler.

Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Mary E. Kunze Jones; sons, Richard A. (Tammy) Jones and Joe Jones; grandchildren, Duncan, Dalton, Haley, Sarah and Sydney; sisters, Judy Etler and Bonnie Mathews; and nephew, Neil (Lyn) Mathews.

Services are at the convenience of the family. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Hebron is serving the family.

Memorials are suggested to ALS Association Lou Gehrigs, 20 Mayfield Ave., Fort Thomas, KY 41075.