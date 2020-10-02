Obituaries » William G. Haven

Burial Date: October 10, 2020 Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church 5876 Veterans Way Burlington, KY 41005 Oct. 10, 11 a.m.

William G. “Jerry” Haven, 83, of Petersburg, KY passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at Madonna Manor in Villa Hills, KY. Jerry was born January 8, 1937 in Erlanger, KY to the late John J. and Laura Haven. He was a master carpenter and he loved woodworking, and when he wasn’t working he loved to fish. He was preceded in death by his son: Steven Haven, his brothers: Charles R. Haven, George Carter Haven, and John James Haven, and his great-grandson: Caleb Haven. Jerry is survived by his loving wife: Carol Haven, his children: William Douglas Haven (Mary), Debra Streck (Richard), Jeffrey Haven (Jackie), and Dr. Cheryl Williams (Karl), 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great granddaughter. A memorial visitation will be held for Jerry on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, 5876 Veterans Way, Burlington, KY 41005. A memorial Mass will be held following the visitation at 11:00 AM at the Church. Jerry will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Erlanger, KY following the Mass. Memorial contributions can be made in Jerry’s honor to The Point/Arc of Northern Kentucky at 104 West Pike Street, Covington, KY 41011 or to Bawac at 7970 Kentucky Dr., Florence, KY 41042.