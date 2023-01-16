Obituaries » William E. Watson

Burial Date: January 20, 2023

William E. Watson, 66, of Independence, KY, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Bill was born on July 6, 1956, in Muncie, IN, to his late parents, E.B. and Alpha Watson. He served in the United States Army August 1976 thru May 1982. He was a tax examiner for the Internal Revenue Service. He was a member & trustee of the Carthage United Methodist Church. Bill is survived his four children: Teresa Erxleben, William E. Watson Jr. (Crystal), Rebecca Watson, and Charles Watson; four siblings: Gary Watson, Kathy Watson, Donna Ruef (Bill) and Wanda Newman (Chris); nine grandchildren: Kathy Dancer, David Erxleben Jr., Ashly Erxleben, Jacob Erxleben, Alexis Langeland, Autumn Watson, Faith Findley (Tim), Ethan Watson and Joshua Watson; two great grandchildren: Emily Langeland and Madelynn Findley; also survived by many cousins, extended family members and friends. Visitation Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Carthage United Church of Christ, 3447 Carthage Road, California, KY 41007 from 9:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, 205 Eibeck Lane, Williamstown, KY 41097.