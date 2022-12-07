Obituaries » William E. Johnson

Dec. 12, 7 p.m.

William E. “Bill” Johnson born October 22, 1935 in Verona, KY.

He died peacefully at 4:30 pm on December 7, 2022 at Woodcrest Nursing and Rehab Facility, Elsmere, KY.

Visitation and funeral will be at Floral Hills Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 5336 Old Taylor Mills Rd, Taylor Mill, KY 41015.

Visitation is on December 12, 2022 5-7pm; funeral begins at 7pm.

Burial will be the following day, Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 10am.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Lottie Johnson; sister Virginia Kay Johnson; wives Beulah Allene, Opal; Emma Jane and Ruth; and daughter-in-law Sandy.

He is survived by his brother Ben Johnson and sister Nancy Rogers, his brother-in-law Darrell Smith, nieces and nephews. Additionally, by his two sons from his first marriage, Darrell Johnson (Marla) and Richard Johnson; Darrell’s two children, Adam (Johnna) and Craig (Laurie), their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He also leaves behind numerous step children who called him Dad; bonus grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; and numerous friends.

Faithful and long time member of Piner Baptist Church, he acted as deacon for many years. He previously attended Big Bone Church. He was a devoted servant of the Lord and many family members and friends. Bill always wanted to help and never liked to be idle.

Always a hard worker – he drove a tanker truck for Maxwell Trucking as a member of Teamsters Local 100 tanker division for many years until he retired to act as caregiver to his wife, Emma Jane. His early career included driving a milk truck and working at American Tool.

Bill was a very kind, thoughtful, and generous person, almost to a fault.