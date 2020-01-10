Obituaries » William D. Rolfsen

William “Don” Donald Rolfsen, 87, of Florence, KY, passed away on January 10, 2020 at Alois Alzheimers Center. Don worked as a ticket agent/reservations specialist for American Airlines for over 35 years. In retirement he worked for Kroger and Triple Crown Country Club. Don also was a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he was a cryptographer and received a National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cordelia “Dee” Rolfsen; and his siblings, Larry Rolfsen, Jackie Jansen, and Bob Rolfsen. Don is survived by his children, Matthew “Duane” Rolfsen (Cathy) of Erlanger, KY, Brenda Powell (Doug) of Denton, TX, and Greg Rolfsen of Columbus, OH; his siblings, Jerry Rolfsen (Judy), and Janet Kaiser; and his sister-in-law, Mary Ann Rolfsen. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Elizabeth Baker (Kevin), Joshua Powell, Emma Powell, Micah Powell; and his great-grandchildren, Owen, Luke, and Nora Baker. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 4:30PM-7:30PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:00AM at St. Henry Church in Erlanger, KY. Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth 1 Medical Village Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017, Cincinnati Vitas Hospice Office 11500 Northlake Dr. Ste. 400 Cincinnati, OH 45249, Alois Alzheimers Foundation 70 Damon Road Cincinnati, OH 45218.