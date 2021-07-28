Obituaries » William D. Robinson

Burial Date: August 6, 2021 Independence Cemetery 5363 Madison Pike Independence, KY Aug. 6, 2 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 12 times















Robinson, William D,88 of Florence, Ky. passed away on July 28,2021 at Florence Park Nursing Home, Florence. William is a Veteran of the United States Army. He is preceded by his Parents; Alva and Maud Robinson, Wife; Patricia Robinson. William is survived by his Son; William D. Robinson Jr., Daughters; Patty(James)Giesler, Rhonda Robinson, Brother; Ray Robinson, 6 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Friday August 6, 2021 at 2:00pm in Independence Cemetery. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.