Obituaries » William D. Robinson
William D. Robinson
July 28, 2021
Obituary Viewed 12 times
Robinson, William D,88 of Florence, Ky. passed away on July 28,2021 at Florence Park Nursing Home, Florence. William is a Veteran of the United States Army. He is preceded by his Parents; Alva and Maud Robinson, Wife; Patricia Robinson. William is survived by his Son; William D. Robinson Jr., Daughters; Patty(James)Giesler, Rhonda Robinson, Brother; Ray Robinson, 6 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Friday August 6, 2021 at 2:00pm in Independence Cemetery. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.