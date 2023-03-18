Obituaries » William C. Whitton

U.S. Veteran Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

William C. “Bill” Whitton, 92, of Erlanger, KY passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Dominion Senior Living in Florence, KY. Bill was born in Owen County, KY on January 25, 1931 to the late George and Justine (Cobb) Whitton. He was a 1949 graduate of Holmes High School and was a Korean War Veteran proudly serving in the U.S. Army. Bill was a retired truck driver for OK Trucking. After retirement, he worked many years at Florence Hardware. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Ann Whitton and sisters Rosalee Turner and Sue Lampke. He is survived by his children Jeff Whitton, Karen Bush (Jim), and Julie Murphy (Eric), grandchildren: Carley Hess (Zachary), Molly Sheeley (Brian), Meghan Bush, Andrew Bush, Nathan Bush, Brenden Murphy, Geoffrey Murphy (Racquelle) and Jenna Murphy, brother George Whitton (Nancy) and 6 great grandchildren. Entombment will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.