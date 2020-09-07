Obituaries » William C. Hamm, Sr.

Burial Date: September 11, 2020

William “Bill” Clay Hamm Sr., 83 of Fort Mitchell, KY passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. He was preceded in death by his parents: Charles and Martha Hamm, his brothers: Charles Kenneth and John Lawrence Hamm, and his sister: Armenta Hamm. Bill was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle, and he will be dearly missed. He is survived by his loving children: Debra Koenig (Tom), William Hamm Jr. (Leslie), and Robert Hamm (Terry), his beloved grandchildren: Angela DeMoss (Kris), Amanda Spencer (Craig), Loring Hamm, Kyle Hamm, and Garrett Jarrell, great-grandsons: Jacob and Everett DeMoss, his sister-in-law: Opal Caruso, and several nieces, nephews and friends. A visitation will be held for Bill on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 11AM until 12PM at Linnemann Funeral Home, 30 Commonwealth Avenue, Erlanger, KY 41018. A service will be held following the visitation at 12PM at the Funeral Home. Bill will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, KY following the service.