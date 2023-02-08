Obituaries » William B. Todd, Sr.

Burial Date: February 13, 2023 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Florence Location 8461 Dixie Highway Florence, Ky Feb. 13, 12 p.m.

William Boyd Todd, Sr. better known to all who loved him simply as “Hop”, age 80, went home peacefully to be with the Lord on February 8, 2023. Most recently a resident of Corinth, KY, he was the son of Mack Lloyd Todd and Ruth [Cope] Todd. Hop was born in Berea, KY on March 5, 1942. Like a lot of families after World War II, Hop’s family moved to the Cincinnati area from Kentucky to seek better opportunities. Hop was a graduate of Western Hills High School in Cincinnati, having palled around with the one and only Pete Rose! It was a fateful trip up north when Freida Peters met Hop. Freida returned to Barbourville, KY and was determined to “marry that man.” That’s exactly what happened shortly thereafter. Hop and Freida began their life in Cincinnati, but later moved and raised their family in Springfield and Urbana, OH.

After 34 years, Hop retired from being an entrepreneur. He worked as a parking attendant at his own lot. Hop traded sitting behind the wheel of a car for sitting on his favorite riding lawn mower. Hop took great pride in his 3 acres. He was meticulous about his lawn, which was immaculate. Hop spent retirement playing golf and cornhole, bowling, fishing, and occasionally singing karaoke with those dear to him. He used the “maters” Freida grew to make some dang good salsa. He was a big fan of Westerns and loved the music of Elvis. Hop’s family described him as exceedingly humble and giving in nature. This eternally stubborn yet immensely sweet man will be greatly missed.

Hop was recently preceded in death by his beloved wife, Freida Joan [Peters] Todd; as well as his parents and his brothers Elzie Todd and Bobby Todd. Surviving to carry on Hop’s legacy are his children, daughter Tammy Jackson (Shawn); son William “Hoppy” Todd, Jr.; siblings Meril Todd (Linda) and Velma Jean “Jeanie” Myers; grandchildren Jerome Todd, Kaleb Gamble, Cameron Gamble; along with four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and cherished friends.

A visitation will be held Monday, February 13, 2023 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM with a celebratory funeral service honoring Hop’s life directly to follow at 12:00 PM at Chambers & Grubbs, 8461 Dixie Hwy, Florence, KY 41042. Hop will be laid to rest at Big Bone Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Hospital For Children (these will be links where people can donate online).