William (Bill) Ralenkotter passed away peacefully at the age of 86 on Sunday, February 27, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. Bill was known to most as “Pa”. He and his wife Barb “Ma” lived life generously and loved helping others. Bill was a skilled gardener, avid fisherman, and bowler and loved horseshoes with his friend Don. He was well known for his Cincinnati Style chili recipe, known as Willy’s Chili”. As a young adult in the 50’s, he started the JuBeeDee Social Club with his friends. This club is still in existence today. His first priority was family. For many years he treated his Children, grandchildren, and even great- grandchildren to an annual trip to Treasure Island, Florida where they fished, relaxed, and enjoyed the sunshine. Pa and Ma loved traveling and managed to see most of the country by train and driving. On one of their trips to Eastern KY they became aware of the needy conditions in the area and traveled there often to take carloads of household items and toys. After many years of helping one on one, the “Ma and Pa Toy Drive” began and is still an annual event to date and helps the needy in our area. Pa would amaze everyone with how many donated toys he could skillfully pack in his Prius! After thirty plus years, Bill retired from CG&E at the age of 54. He spent time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, never missing a game or event. He liked walking, movies and happy hours. He enjoyed living! He leaves behind his wife, Barbara ( nee Young) Ralenkotter, his children Tom Ralenkotter (Michelle), Joan Helmer (Jeff), Nancy Mcdowell (Scott), Bill Ralenkotter (Lisa), 11 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren and many granddogs and grandcats. He was preceded in death by his brother Joe Ralenkotter (Gert). Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. The funeral will be held Friday March 3rd at St. Ann Catholic Church, 1268 Parkway Ave. Covington, KY 41011. Visitation is from 10-11a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Rose Garden Home Mission, 2040 Madison Ave, Covington, KY 41014.