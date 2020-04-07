Obituaries » William A. Goodson

Burial Date: April 13, 2020 A Graveside Service will be held on Monday April 13, 2020 at 1:00pm in Anderson Memorial Cemetery, Clinon, TN

Goodson, William A., 56, of Ft. Wright, KY. passed away on April 7, 2020. Danny worked in construction as a Journeyman. He is preceded is death by his Father; William D. Goodson. Danny is survived by his Mother and Stepfather; Anna and Gary Hunsucker, Sisters; Cathy(Jay)Brandon, Lisa(Barry)Elkins, Brenda(Shawn)Peck. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday April 13, 2020 at 1:00pm in Anderson Memorial Cemetery, Clinon, TN. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.