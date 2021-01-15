Obituaries » William A. Foxx

Due to the pandemic, the family has chosen to have a private service. Burial in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.

William Alexander (W.A.) Foxx, 91, formerly of Taylor Mill, passed on January 15, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Unit in Edgewood. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He served as a deacon at Latonia Baptist Church for many years and volunteered for the Pastoral Care Services of St. Elizabeth. He attended church at Hickory Grove Baptist Church for the past several years. W.A. worked for the Cincinnati Post and the Enquirer and was president of the local printers’ union. After retirement, he worked at the IRS and for the Northern Kentucky Children’s Psychiatric Hospital. W.A. loved being with friends, traveling and playing cards.

He was married to his high school sweetheart, Mildred Jane Bryant Foxx, for 67 years. She preceded him in death by four years. He is survived by his two sons, W. Jeffrey Foxx (Teresa) and Timothy Bryant Foxx (Linda) along with four grandchildren, Amanda Foxx, Alexander Foxx (Leah), Bethany Foxx Morgan (Shea) and Kara Foxx. WA had two great-grandchildren, Lincoln Curtis Morgan and Henry Bryant Morgan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may go The Open Door Sunday School Class at Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 11969 Taylor Mill Road, Independence, KY 41051.