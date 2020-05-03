Obituaries » William A. Bishop

William Albert Bishop, 87, of Lakeside Park, Kentucky passed away Sunday May 3, 2020. William was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a member of The Eagles Lodge in Bonita Springs, Florida and a member of St. Paul’s Church parish in Florence, Kentucky. William also enjoyed playing Euchre, spending time at the beach, going for pontoon boat rides with his family and watching westerns and the Cincinnati Reds play baseball. He was known for being a kind, sweet and generous man who would give his own shirt off his back for you. William is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years Carol Bishop and parents, Joseph and Mary Bishop. He is survived by his daughters, Lynn Huber (Jim), Janie Bishop, Michele Sheilds (Dan), Sandy Wogenstahl (Tom); grandchildren, Laurel, Steven, Sommer, Ezzy, Irene, Billy, Leo; sister; Mary Lee Wormald ( Dan); sister in law, Helen Bishop; brother in law Glenn Dees and his beloved granddog Pickles. A private graveside burial will be taking place Friday May 8, 2020 at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Taylor Mill, Kentucky.